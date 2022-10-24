You Don’t Want to Miss Jason Momoa’s Cheeky New Pictures

Watch : Jason Momoa SHAVES His Head for a Good Cause

Moon of our life, indeed.

During a fishing trip in Hawaii, Jason Momoa left little to the imagination while dressed in nothing but a beige loincloth that showed off his very toned backside.

"rainbows in my @mananalu.water sunday funday," the Game of Thrones alum captioned a series on Instagram snaps on Oct. 23 "amazing time with da ohana. big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. dried aku all week. cheeehuuu."

Later, on his Story, he shared a more clothed shot of what he called "catching rainbows" in a reusable water bottle. "help stop single use plastic water bottles," he wrote. "Please recycle. All my aloha j."

It's a mission he's been advocating for often. Back in September, he shaved the sides of his to highlight how damaging single use plastic is to the environment.

"I'm here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad," the 43-year-old shared. "Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives. Help me, plastic bottles are ridiculous… we're going to keep going—oh, man. Love you guys. Aloha."