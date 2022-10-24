Succession’s New Trailer Teases “Rebel Alliance” and Season 4 Premiere Date

Watch : Kieran Culkin Talks "Succession" at 2022 SAG Awards

We're going to see more of the "L to the OG" very soon.

That's right: Succession has unveiled its season four premiere date during its latest teaser. According to HBO, the show's next chapter will be coming to the network in spring 2023.

But that's not all that the fan-favorite show teased in the new clip. In an ominous tone, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) warned how he'll be hitting back at threats to media conglomerate Waystar Royco, which he decided would be merged with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård)'s GoJo at the end of season three.

"Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Roy explains in the teaser, which premiered during Oct. 23's House of the Dragon finale. "I'm 100 feet tall. These people are pygmies."

And who are these threats, exactly? Succession fans know well enough by now that naturally, they come from within Roy's family, who strongly disagreed with the sale as a threat to their own power.

"Here they are," eldest son Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) says of siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook). "The rebel alliance."