Kendall Jenner Supports Boyfriend Devin Booker at NBA Game With Caitlyn Jenner

Well, this family outing was a slam dunk.

Caitlyn Jenner and daughter Kendall Jenner showed their support for Devin Booker during the Phoenix Suns' game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While cheering on her shooting guard boyfriend, Kendall proudly donned the Suns' colors and sported an orange puffer jacket over a pair of black leather pants and boots. As for Caitlyn, she wore a black sweater over a pair of jeans.

The Suns beat the Clippers at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena with a final score of 112 to 95. However, this isn't the first time Kendall has seen Devin and the Suns coast to victory. The 818 Tequila founder has attended several of his games over the course of their two-year relationship—with family members like Caitlyn and Kylie Jenner joining her courtside.

However, over the summer, fans wondered if Kendall and Devin were taking a time out. A source close to the model told E! News in June that she and the athlete had "hit a rough patch." However, it wasn't long before they were once again a united team, with a source close to Kendall telling E! News in July the duo "are fully back together."