This Is Us' Chris Sullivan and Wife Rachel Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Chris Sullivan & BFF Isaac Lamb's Hilarious Bromance Language

Chris Sullivan is now a girl dad.

The This Is Us alum announced on social media that he and his wife, Rachel Sullivan, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Aoife Bea.

"Please meet AOIFE BEA!" he captioned an Instagram video of the newborn meeting members of her new family Oct. 23. "She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother's relief)."

Chris—who also shares son Bear, 2, with Rachel—said the toddler is adjusting well to his role as an older sibling.

"Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone ‘baby coming!' the day she was born," the Agnes actor, 42, added. "She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love."

Chris and his wife were showered with love from several cast members of This Is Us, including Mandy Moore who commented, "Can't wait to meet her!! Congrats sweet Sullivan fam!!!!" and Caitlin Thompson, who wrote, "So sweet! Can't wait to meet her!"