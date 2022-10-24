America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The America's Got Talent community has lost one of its stars.

Zuri Craig—who appeared on season 10 of the talent competition series—died on Oct. 21 at age 44, his family announced on Instagram. A cause of death was not revealed.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," a statement posted to his ZoReMi Entertainment Instagram account read. "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning."

Craig competed on America's Got Talent along with Jeffery Lewis in 2015. Together, they made up the musical duo The CraigLewis Band. After winning the judges over with their rendition of James Brown's "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" and getting the gold buzzer from guest judge Michael Bublé for their cover of Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down," Craig and Lewis went on to compete in several more rounds, making it all the way to the finale where they finished in fifth place.