How Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Helped Kim Plan Daughter Brooke's Baby Shower

The Richards sisters know how to throw a party.

As Kim Richards' daughter Brooke Wiederhorn awaits the arrival of her third child, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton threw the expectant mother a special baby shower.

A source tells E! News that all three Richards sisters were involved in the day's planning, along with Brooke's sister Whitney Davis, sister-in-law Tate and cousins Paris and Nicky Hilton, Farrah Aldjfrie and Alexia, Portia and Sophia Umansky, who all served as co-hosts.

The event was hosted at Kathy's house, the same place where Brooke and her husband tied the knot in 2014, and featured a lavish décor, including a tablescape with 400 stems of roses from Graces Rose Farm. Guests—including Sutton Stracke and Faye Resnick—were served luxurious treats provided by Dolci Delivered and left with gifts from Beauty Stat.

Baby Wiederhorn will join big brothers Hucksley, 6, and Hunter, 3. While Kyle helped plan her niece's shower, she was unable to make it in person as she working at an event across town, the source revealed.