Tarek El Moussa and Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary

Happy anniversary to the growing El Moussa family!
Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa, who is pregnant with their first child together, celebrated one year of marriage Oct. 23. The two paid tribute to one another on Instagram.
"One year down and a lifetime to go," Tarek wrote on his page, along with pics from their lavish wedding near Santa Barbara, Calif. "This time last year I was getting ready to say 'I do' to my best friend! Now, one year later, we are getting ready for a baby!!"
Tarek, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Haack Hall, and Heather announced her pregnancy this past July, and revealed soon thereafter that they are expecting a son. She is due to give birth in early 2023.
"Life is a crazy thing and when I look back on this day I think about how lucky I am to have met my soulmate," Tarek wrote in his anniversary post. "It's the greatest feeling in life to find someone who knows everything about you and not only accepts you but makes you a better person."
Tarek also told Heather, "You made me whole again. You literally changed my life. You brought me hope again and the best part about our relationship is that I fall more and more in love with you every single day. You're just so special to me and I love this life with you."
Heather also shared wedding pics on her Instagram. "One year ago we were waking up for one of the most important days of our lives," she wrote. "To commit to each other as husband and wife. There are not enough words to describe my love for you. We've built a beautiful life together already in these 3 1/2 years together, and now our family is growing. I can't wait to see you with our baby boy. I already know you are the best daddy to Tay & Bray."
She continued, "Thank you for loving me for all that I am, protecting my heart and being my support through everything every single day. You've made me a better woman in so many ways. More confident, stronger and showed me what true love really is. I love you so incredibly much. Best friends & soulmates forever and ever. Me & you. One lifetime will not be enough time with you. Love your bunny."
Tarek and the Selling Sunset star celebrated their anniversary with a couple's workout. "She's making me go to the gym," Tarek, sitting next to Heather in a car, said in a video she shared on her Instagram Stories. The mother-to-be replied, "He's making me go to the gym," after which her husband said, "Fifty-fifty."
Heather said the two planned on "relaxing" later. Tarek said, "This is all we're doing. We're going to go work out and then nothing."