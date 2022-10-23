Watch Beyonce and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Bid More Than $80K at Art Auction

Watch : Blue Ivy Carter BIDS OVER $80K for Diamond Earrings at Art Gala

Blue Ivy Carter isn't afraid to put up the big bucks.

At the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, the 10-year-old participated in a luxury auction, where she vied for the highest ticketed item of the evening.

In a video shared from the event, the 10-year—with the supervision of her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z—bid over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing that evening, which once belonged to the "Single Ladies" singer.

Blue Ivy—who wore a blue flapper-inspired look, complete with strands of pearls and feathered headband—eventually lost out to founder of Mielle Organics Monique Rodriguez and husband Melvin, whose winning bid was $105,000.

The theme of the gala was "Harlem Nights," celebrating fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s. Beyoncé wore a custom, strapless Gucci mermaid gown that had stars embellished at the bust. She completed the glamorous look with pink opera gloves with ruffles at the shoulder, a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a Dolce & Gabbana clutch.