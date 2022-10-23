Ellen Star Rosie McClelland Says Pregnant Cousin Sophia Grace Will Be an “Amazing Mum”

Oh baby!
After Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, her cousin Rosie McClelland, who rose to fame with her as performers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted she was "shocked" to hear the news.
"I literally froze and then burst into tears and then Sophia showed me her scan picture," Rosie, 16, exclusively told E! News on Oct. 23. "I'm so happy for Sophia. She has always been amazing with children and she's gonna be an amazing mum. She also has a very supportive family around her to help and I'm gonna be there every step of the way! I can't wait to buy the baby loads of cute clothes."
She continued, "I don't think I will be any good with the late feeds though or the nappies. I'm so proud of Sophia and so excited for this new chapter for her and all of us."
Sophia Grace, 19, shared the baby news on Oct. 22 in a YouTube video, revealing that she was 21 weeks along. She also admitted she was initially surprised when she found out she was pregnant.
"I was very shocked when I first found out," she said. "I got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it and I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have."
She added, "It's like, mad to think that there's literally another like, life inside of you."
Sophia Grace and Rosie first became famous as kids in 2011 after performing a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in pink tutus and tiaras. Earlier this year, the duo reflected on their countless appearances on the show, which charmed viewers.
"I was so little and cute so I got hugged and kissed a lot," Rosie exclusively shared with E! News in May. "I loved meeting Rihanna. She pushed me up and kissed me. Justin Bieber kissed me on the cheek too and I also loved running around backstage spying on other celebs like Jennifer Lopez."
As for Sophia Grace, she said she hopes viewers can hold on to fun memories of the show for years to come.
"A lot of people say that me and Rosie helped them through really hard times that they were having in their lives while we were on the show," she told E! News. "It was just something that they could watch every day and make them happy. I would just like them to remember us how we were and know that we are literally still the same girls even though we're older."