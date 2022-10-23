Ellen Star Rosie McClelland Says Pregnant Cousin Sophia Grace Will Be an “Amazing Mum”

Watch : Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Oh baby!

After Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, her cousin Rosie McClelland, who rose to fame with her as performers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted she was "shocked" to hear the news.

"I literally froze and then burst into tears and then Sophia showed me her scan picture," Rosie, 16, exclusively told E! News on Oct. 23. "I'm so happy for Sophia. She has always been amazing with children and she's gonna be an amazing mum. She also has a very supportive family around her to help and I'm gonna be there every step of the way! I can't wait to buy the baby loads of cute clothes."

She continued, "I don't think I will be any good with the late feeds though or the nappies. I'm so proud of Sophia and so excited for this new chapter for her and all of us."

Sophia Grace, 19, shared the baby news on Oct. 22 in a YouTube video, revealing that she was 21 weeks along. She also admitted she was initially surprised when she found out she was pregnant.