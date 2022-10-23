Cardi B Calls Out Madonna Over Emoji in Sex Book Anniversary Post

Watch : See Cardi B's Son Wave ADORABLY Say "Mommy"

UPDATE:

A few hours after her posts, Cardi B shared on her Instagram Stories that she had a "beautiful conversation" with Madonna and deleted her original tweets.

Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee tweeted that he was also on the call, saying that the two stars have squashed the drama.

"Listening to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broaden their love for each other," he wrote. Love this [signed a fly on the wall]."

Madonna then tweeted, "I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will," to which the rapper replied, "love you."

-----------------------------------------

Cardi B isn't clowning around.

After Madonna the criticism she faced for her 1992named-dropped the "Up" rapper and used a clown emoji while recalling the criticism she faced for her 1992 Sex book, Cardi took to Twitter to express her disappointment.

"I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her," she tweeted on Oct. 23, along with an article where she refers to the "Material Girl" singer as her "idol." "She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that's why I keep to myself."

The drama began on Oct. 22 when Madonna, 64, marked the 30th anniversary of her controversial coffee table book on her Instagram Stories.

"In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," she wrote. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way. I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil."