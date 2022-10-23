Kim Kardashian's Birthday Trip to Las Vegas Cut Short as Private Plane Returns to L.A.

Kim Kardashian had high hopes to celebrate her 42nd birthday in Las Vegas but whatever happened there, happened without her.
The SKIMS founder and her group flew from Los Angeles in Kylie Jenner's private jet on Oct. 22 and headed to Sin City for a dinner and an Usher concert but eventually turned around and returned due to poor weather, leaving the group ending up with a double-double dose of consolation—a late-night meal at an In-N-Out Burger.
"For the record... We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 23. "And it was too dangerous so safety first always and we flew home."
The trip, which was to be filmed for The Kardashians series, followed a birthday celebration at Kim's office in Calabasas, Calif. with friends and family, where guests enjoyed an intimate dinner and a white frosted cake from Hansen's Cakes. Hours later, the group headed to an airport, where two showgirls greeted the birthday girl at the jet's entrance, as seen in an image Kim shared on her IG Story.
Signature drinks, such as a Kiki-rita (made with Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, lime and pineapple), a "Keeks Kougar Kourage"—an apparent tongue-in-cheek reference to Kim's past romance with Pete Davidson, 28—and a "Billionaire's Beverage" cocktail, plus JELL-O shots and bags of Krispy Kreme donuts awaited the passengers on board the plane, which was decked out for a party in the air. And Kim was clearly in full-party mode.
"Oh my God," she exclaimed to her guests while standing in the aisle, "we're going to a f--king Usher concert!"
But minutes later, Kim wrote in another post, "The plane couldn't land due to the wind. So looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn't happening and we are headed back home."
The star also shared a photo of a dinner table at Carbone restaurant at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, decorated with white flowers and candles. She wrote, "Our carbone dinner that could have been..."
Upon their arrival back in Los Angeles, the group headed out for burgers and fries. "Soooo In N Out it is," Kim wrote, sharing a pic of her group inside the eatery, with photographers filming them.
They then piled into a party bus with their food. After eating a burger, the star enjoyed another JELL-O shot. She wrote in another post, "The jello shots continue on the party bus to no where [sic]."
In addition to the Kardashians crew, one of Kim's friends, La La Anthony, also flew separately to Las Vegas. "So my bestie @lala flew in to Vegas from NYC to surprise me!" Kim wrote in another post. "That killed me we didn't make it and she was stuck in Vegas but she still went to see @usher and sent us videos all night! The FOMO was real. She had to rub it in."