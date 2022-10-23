Kim Kardashian's Birthday Trip to Las Vegas Cut Short as Private Plane Returns to L.A.

Kim Kardashian documented a 42nd birthday trip to Las Vegas that never came to be. Find out more about her plane adventure and how she and her group made the most of it.

Kim Kardashian had high hopes to celebrate her 42nd birthday in Las Vegas but whatever happened there, happened without her.

The SKIMS founder and her group flew from Los Angeles in Kylie Jenner's private jet on Oct. 22 and headed to Sin City for a dinner and an Usher concert but eventually turned around and returned due to poor weather, leaving the group ending up with a double-double dose of consolation—a late-night meal at an In-N-Out Burger.

"For the record... We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 23. "And it was too dangerous so safety first always and we flew home."

The trip, which was to be filmed for The Kardashians series, followed a birthday celebration at Kim's office in Calabasas, Calif. with friends and family, where guests enjoyed an intimate dinner and a white frosted cake from Hansen's Cakes. Hours later, the group headed to an airport, where two showgirls greeted the birthday girl at the jet's entrance, as seen in an image Kim shared on her IG Story.

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

Signature drinks, such as a Kiki-rita (made with Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, lime and pineapple), a "Keeks Kougar Kourage"—an apparent tongue-in-cheek reference to Kim's past romance with Pete Davidson, 28—and a "Billionaire's Beverage" cocktail, plus JELL-O shots and bags of Krispy Kreme donuts awaited the passengers on board the plane, which was decked out for a party in the air. And Kim was clearly in full-party mode.

"Oh my God," she exclaimed to her guests while standing in the aisle, "we're going to a f--king Usher concert!"

But minutes later, Kim wrote in another post, "The plane couldn't land due to the wind. So looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn't happening and we are headed back home."

The star also shared a photo of a dinner table at Carbone restaurant at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, decorated with white flowers and candles. She wrote, "Our carbone dinner that could have been..."

Upon their arrival back in Los Angeles, the group headed out for burgers and fries. "Soooo In N Out it is," Kim wrote, sharing a pic of her group inside the eatery, with photographers filming them.

They then piled into a party bus with their food. After eating a burger, the star enjoyed another JELL-O shot. She wrote in another post, "The jello shots continue on the party bus to no where [sic]."

In addition to the Kardashians crew, one of Kim's friends, La La Anthony, also flew separately to Las Vegas. "So my bestie @lala flew in to Vegas from NYC to surprise me!" Kim wrote in another post. "That killed me we didn't make it and she was stuck in Vegas but she still went to see @usher and sent us videos all night! The FOMO was real. She had to rub it in."

Instagram / Simon Huck
This Is 42

Kim's 42nd birthday celebrations began Oct. 22, 2022.

Instagram
Birthday Dinner

Kim celebrated at an intimate birthday dinner with friends and family at her office in Calabasas.

Instagram
Welcome Aboard

Kim boards Kylie Jenner's private jet to Las Vegas.

Instagram
Cheers

The group enjoys drinks aboard the plane.

Instagram
Time to Party

The festivities begin onboard.

Instagram
Signature Drinks

Anyone for some Kougar Courage?

Instagram
JELL-O Shots

Now we're talking.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Drink Up

Shots!

Instagram
Trip Is Canceled

Kim announces that they are returning to Los Angeles due to bad weather.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
No Vegas Dinner

A dinner table at Carbone at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas awaits the guests who will not arrive.

Diggzy/Shutterstock
Birthday Girl

Kim heads to In-N-Out in Los Angeles with her group after returning from their flight that never made it to Las Vegas.

Instagram
Covering Up

...to go animal-style.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The Next Best Thing

A double-double dose of consolation.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Gang

Kim, Khloe KardashianKris JennerTracy RomulusOlivia Pierson and Steph Shepherd wait to order at In-N-Out.

Diggzy/Shutterstock
Hi Khloe

Khloe Kardashian exits In-N-Out with a beverage.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Burger Time

Hits the spot!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
More JELL-O Shots

Another round!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Hi La La Anthony

At least someone made it to Vegas...

