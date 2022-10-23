Kylie Jenner Showcases Sexy Vampy Style With New Lingerie Photos

After declaring she's feeling her "feminine energy," Kyle Jenner showed off a sultry pin-up-inspired lingerie look on Instagram. Keep reading to see her ensemble.

Kylie Jenner doesn't need a caption to make a statement.

The 25-year-old set social media on fire on Oct. 22, posting a seriously sexy series of snaps to her Instagram. In the pics, Kylie is seen seductively posing on a bed near a window while wearing a black pin-up-inspired bodysuit, which was teasingly left unbuttoned.

The vampy lingerie look was teamed with heavily blushed cheeks, an on-trend wet hairstyle, an edgy lip-ring and a Balenciaga handbag, which sat beside her. Alongside the photos, the Kardashians star wrote, "couldn't think of a caption."

In the comments, Kylie was flooded with reactions from adoring fans, including one who wrote, "KING KYLIE IS BACK," while another commented, "She's in her Kim era."

Khloe Kardashian also commented on her youngest sister's sultry look, adding, "I don't think I was prepared for this."

Kylie's sexy social media serve comes just over a week after she went full-on femme fatale vibes during a date night with Travis Scott. Spotted at Craig's in West Hollywood with the "Sicko Mode" rapper on Oct. 13, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a latex little black dress styled with matching knee-high boots, dark sunglasses and a small black purse.

While Kylie previously admitted she struggled with her body image after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster with Travis back in 2018, she's embracing her new figure since giving birth to their son in February.

"I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much," she said during the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians. "This time around, I don't feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process."

She continued, "I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."

 

