Kylie Jenner Showcases Sexy Vampy Style With New Lingerie Photos

Watch : Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway

Kylie Jenner doesn't need a caption to make a statement.

The 25-year-old set social media on fire on Oct. 22, posting a seriously sexy series of snaps to her Instagram. In the pics, Kylie is seen seductively posing on a bed near a window while wearing a black pin-up-inspired bodysuit, which was teasingly left unbuttoned.

The vampy lingerie look was teamed with heavily blushed cheeks, an on-trend wet hairstyle, an edgy lip-ring and a Balenciaga handbag, which sat beside her. Alongside the photos, the Kardashians star wrote, "couldn't think of a caption."

In the comments, Kylie was flooded with reactions from adoring fans, including one who wrote, "KING KYLIE IS BACK," while another commented, "She's in her Kim era."

Khloe Kardashian also commented on her youngest sister's sultry look, adding, "I don't think I was prepared for this."

Kylie's sexy social media serve comes just over a week after she went full-on femme fatale vibes during a date night with Travis Scott. Spotted at Craig's in West Hollywood with the "Sicko Mode" rapper on Oct. 13, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a latex little black dress styled with matching knee-high boots, dark sunglasses and a small black purse.