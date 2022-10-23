Why Lil Nas X Had to Turn Down an Invite To a Beyoncé Party

Lil Nas X is a proud member of the Beyhive.
In addition to performing a Beyoncé tribute in the middle of his shows, the "Montero" rapper admitted he was almost tempted to skip out on one of his own concerts to hang with the Single Ladies singer.
"I've actually been invited to come to one of her Renaissance parties and that was super dope," he told E! News exclusively on Oct. 21. "I think it was on the day of one of the shows and I was like, "do I completely leave my fans stranded and don't come to the show to see Beyoncé or not,' but you know I couldn't."
He added, "Some time though for sure."
While he would never leave his fans high and dry, Lil Nas X, 23, does have Beyonce's Renaissance on repeat, telling E! News that the album makes him feel "liberated," adding that the tracks 'Church Girl" and Heated" resonate with him the most.
"The overall idea of this super duper pop legend, not even, this music legend in general, going into this direction that's not really mainstream at all. I think that's just so big of her," he explained. "It's liberating."
While he hasn't teamed up with the former Destiny's Child member just yer, Lil Nas X has joined forces with another icon. Just in time for Halloween, the rapper has joined forces with M&M's for a limited-edition pack inspired by his style and attitude, in partnership with Sing for Hope, a non-profit organization with the mission to bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people worldwide through creative programs.
"I think my favorite thing about this partnership is that I get to work with a brand that's as legendary as M&Ms and knowing that it also has a cause helping spread music and inspire through connection," he told E! News. "I feel like it's really great and we co-designed this after my tour and the colors are beautiful and I think there's going to be a lot of people saying the same so I'm excited about it."
And chocolate isn't the only thing Lil Nas X has been working on. While on tour, Lil Nas X has previewed his unreleased song "Down Souf Hoes," a duet with rapper Saucy Santana.
"I feel like for "Down Souf Hoes" the song is just like a strip club anthem but I feel like the message of two queer artists coming together and making such a banger," he told E! News. "I feel like that's it's own message."
As for his next album, which he previously teased as something for "the girls to get ready and party to," Lil Nas X wouldn't commit to a release date but said, "I can bet you that it's going to be my best piece of art to date."