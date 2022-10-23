24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $159 on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer

If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from KitchenAid shoppers.

KitchenAid Mixer Reviews

A shopper raved, "I absolutely love my new KitchenAid-Artisan mixer. I have make many recipes but most of all I love the dough hook when I make bread. I have arthritic hands and it's such a relief to have my KitchenAid do all the kneading for me. I love, love, love this mixer."

Another gushed, "Love, love, love my Artisan Stand Mixer. I have had my first KitchenAid mixer for well over 20 years and she just keeps on purring. My second mixer was a gift from my children. They know that I use #1 almost every day and a second one would make my baking days so much better."

Someone else declared, "The reason I bought this was a dream come true. I have always wanted one. Now I need one. As I have aged my hands don't work the same and the mixer takes the stress out off my hands. I absolutely love it."

"Best mixer ever. Speeds up my baking prep and makes my life so much easier," a shopper wrote.

Another customer said, "Treated myself with the Artisan Mixer last year for my birthday. Why did I wait so long. This is the best kitchen appliance!!"

Someone else explained, "My husband and I started urban homesteading 3 years ago when we move from the city back to our rural home area. Last year I started food preservation very seriously, our goal, make everything from scratch. Extremely.hard to do with a hand mixer. We finally saved money in the budget so that we could purchase one with some attachments. I got it a month ago and I am using it constantly,. I have made my list of attachments that I want and the order they will need to be bought. From making butter, to all baked goods. I could not be happier to go with KitchenAid!!!!!"

"I have always wanted a kitchen aid mixer and it makes my life much easier because I don't have to stand in the kitchen and hold my mixer," a shopper reviewed.

A fan of the mixer shared, "I already had a KitchenAid Artisan. We have a weekend home in the mountains, and my husband bought me another one (for a landmark birthday) to use when we are there. I love these mixers, they are a workhorse!"

While you're shopping, check out these under $30 home decor finds from Amazon.