24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $159 on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've all heard about KitchenAid Mixers, but let's be honest, for most of us they're a hefty investment. They're not cheap, but are they worth it? Just ask anyone who has one and you'll hear a resounding yes. The KitchenAid Mixer has ten speeds and there are many attachment options. You can get so much done with this kitchen appliance. Anyone will tell you it's worth the price, but if you could spend less, why not go for it? If you need one of these mixers, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale happening right now.
Head on over to QVC to get a $159 discount on the KitchenAid 5-qt Artisan Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater. QVC has this game-changing kitchen appliance in nine colors. It has a large enough capacity to mix nine dozen cookies, seven pounds of mashed potatoes, or four loaves of bread in a single batch, per the brand. This is a gift that all foodies would appreciate. Or you can just treat yourself, of course. KitchenAid discounts are hard to come by, jump on this deal while you can.
KitchenAid 5-qt Artisan Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater
This 5-quart mixer has a stainless steel bowl with handle, dough hook, flat beater, steel wire whip, pouring shield, and a Flex Edge beater. This mixer is easy to use and it's easy to clean: the bowl, flat beater, and dough hook are all dishwasher-safe.
If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from KitchenAid shoppers.
KitchenAid Mixer Reviews
A shopper raved, "I absolutely love my new KitchenAid-Artisan mixer. I have make many recipes but most of all I love the dough hook when I make bread. I have arthritic hands and it's such a relief to have my KitchenAid do all the kneading for me. I love, love, love this mixer."
Another gushed, "Love, love, love my Artisan Stand Mixer. I have had my first KitchenAid mixer for well over 20 years and she just keeps on purring. My second mixer was a gift from my children. They know that I use #1 almost every day and a second one would make my baking days so much better."
Someone else declared, "The reason I bought this was a dream come true. I have always wanted one. Now I need one. As I have aged my hands don't work the same and the mixer takes the stress out off my hands. I absolutely love it."
"Best mixer ever. Speeds up my baking prep and makes my life so much easier," a shopper wrote.
Another customer said, "Treated myself with the Artisan Mixer last year for my birthday. Why did I wait so long. This is the best kitchen appliance!!"
Someone else explained, "My husband and I started urban homesteading 3 years ago when we move from the city back to our rural home area. Last year I started food preservation very seriously, our goal, make everything from scratch. Extremely.hard to do with a hand mixer. We finally saved money in the budget so that we could purchase one with some attachments. I got it a month ago and I am using it constantly,. I have made my list of attachments that I want and the order they will need to be bought. From making butter, to all baked goods. I could not be happier to go with KitchenAid!!!!!"
"I have always wanted a kitchen aid mixer and it makes my life much easier because I don't have to stand in the kitchen and hold my mixer," a shopper reviewed.
A fan of the mixer shared, "I already had a KitchenAid Artisan. We have a weekend home in the mountains, and my husband bought me another one (for a landmark birthday) to use when we are there. I love these mixers, they are a workhorse!"
