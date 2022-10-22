Anthropologie Flash Sale: Get This $68 Top for Just $6 and More 91% Off Deals

Get an extra 40% off on already-discounted styles from the Anthropologie sale section.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 22, 2022
Anthropologie DealsAnthropologie

Anthropologie is the place to shop if you want classic pieces you'll keep in your wardrobe forever. And, of course, Anthropologie always has the latest fashion trends as well. No matter what you're looking for or what occasion you're shopping for, Anthropologie has plenty of options. And, right now, there are a lot of can't-miss deals.

Get an EXTRA 40% off Anthropologie sale items This weekend. Depending on which styles you buy, you can save up to 91% on your purchase. Here's what you need to do: scroll through the Anthropologie sale section, add your favorite styles to your cart, and check out. You will not see your final discount until you check out. After that, there's an automatic 40% discount on the sale styles in your basket. There's no promo code to remember, just a bunch of great deals.

You can get this $68 top for just $6. Or this $160 mini dress for only $12. This $98 faux leather crop top costs $36, this weekend only. If you're looking for more major discounts, here are some of the best deals at Anthropologie right now.

Anthropologie Discounts

By Anthropologie Draped Tee

Orange you in love with this top? Bring a fun pop of color to your wardrobe with this 91% discount.

$68
$6
Anthropologie

1

The Creepy AF True Story Behind The Watcher on Netflix

2
Exclusive

Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking

3
Exclusive

How MTV’s Chanel West Coast Embraced Her Body During Pregnancy

Forever That Girl Sheer Flowy Mini Dress

Take this magenta mini dress from day to night with some heels and accessories.

$160
$12
Anthropologie

Maeve Faux Leather Notch Tank

Feel like the coolest person in the room whenever you rock this faux leather cropped top.

$98
$36
Anthropologie

BHLDN Miranda Crepe Midi Dress

You can never have too many black dresses. This one is equal parts classic and cool with it's open back and high slit at the leg. If you adore this style, you can also rock it in navy blue or green.

$168
$71
Anthropologie

Corey Lynn Calter Petra Trousers

Bring new life to a plain t-shirt with these luxurious-looking, wide-leg trousers. This yellow pops and there's a orange, coral color that's just as beautiful.

$160
$66
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Side-Button Tunic Blouse

Rock a button-down to the office or you can style it more casually for an outing with your friends.

$110
$42
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Mid-Rise Pleated Trousers

Wear these black trousers with every top you own. They're so classic and incredibly sophisticated. You can get these pants in olive green too.

$140
$48
Anthropologie

Maeve Square-Neck Crop Top

This silky blue printed top is office-ready from the front and intriguing from behind thanks to its tie and open-back look.

$90
$18
Anthropologie

Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Buttondown Top

Wear this button-down, off-the-shoulder top for those days when you want to look polished and feel comfortable.

$78
$18
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Tie-Back Utility Mini Dress

This utility-style mini has an open-back and and an adjustable bow. It comes in three colorways and it's easy to dress up and accessorize. 

$148
$18
Anthropologie

Hutch Crochet Pants

These pants are the perfect cover-up for a pool party or you can wear them to the club with a black bodysuit for an intriguing ensemble. 

$98
$18
Anthropologie

If you're looking for more great deals, check out the top-rated Amazon fashion finds under $20.

