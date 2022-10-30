Relive Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Watch : Kelly Ripa "Didn't Ask" for People's Opinion on Her Hair

Up next on Live... it's Halloween!

Throughout the years, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have graced TV screens with incredible costumes in celebration of the spooktacular holiday. Whether they're dressing up as characters from popular series like Stranger Things and Schitt's Creek or tapping into buzzy pop culture moments with elaborate fits, the morning show duo never fail to show up in style.

Take last year's spooky season for example, when Kelly and Ryan donned attires inspired by Ted Lasso, Bridgerton and The Queen's Gambit. And to prove that their passion for Halloween is truly out-of-this-world, the pair rocked space-themed costumes—including looks from The Jetsons and a spoof of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin uniforms.

In fact, Kelly and Ryan even got gussied up during pandemic. Their 2020 Halloween special featured a literal spin on the NBA and U.S. Open Bubbles—with Ryan and Kelly rolling up to film in plastic orbs—and a Survivor-inspired group costume to highlight the challenges of being locked down at home.