Fall in Love With Amazon's Best Deals on the Top-Rated Flannels

Autumn is here, which means it's time to break out the flannel. Shop these affordable finds from Amazon.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 22, 2022
E! Insider Shop, Amazon's Top Flannels

Nothing marks the start of fall like a new flannel, right? Whether you are heading to a pumpkin patch, taking family photos, going for a seasonal office look, or dressing up for a girls night out, you can make a flannel work for almost any situation, especially in the autumn. If you want to give your wardrobe a cozy refresh, there are so many affordable finds to shop at Amazon. There is no need to break the bank just to stay on-trend and feel cute.

Treat yourself with these comfortable, cozy, fashionable flannels from Amazon. You deserve it.

read
Amazon's Top Flannels

Automet Womens Casual Plaid Shacket

This is a classic autumn staple. You need plaid in the fall, right? This top-selling, comfy shacket comes in 18 colors and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$39
Amazon

Himosyber Women's Fleece Jacket

Combine everything you love about fleece and flannel with this mixed media shacket

 
$35
$32
Amazon

Ainangua Women's Casual Wool Blend Long Plaid Shirt Jacket

This long plaid shacket soft, comfortable, and irresistable. Choose from six colorways.

 
$44
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Lightweight Plaid Flannel Shirt

Here is a great option if you want the look of a flannel, but you prefer a more lightweight option. This one comes in 20 fall-ready prints and it has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts

Get the look of flannel with the comfort and coziness of corduroy fabric. This one comes in 41 colors and it has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$27-$30
Amazon

DJT Women’s Roll Up Long Sleeve Collared Button Down Plaid Shirt

This boyfriend-style flannel has two pockets at the chest and it comes in 44 colors. This style is so popular that it has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17
Amazon

Legendary Whitetails Women's Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt

Go classic with one of these comfortable, yet durable flannels. There are 21 colors to choose from. This style has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$28
Amazon

Navorendi Womens Shacket

The oversized buttons bring a chic sensibility to this flannel top, which comes in five colors.

$29
Amazon

Beaully Women's Flannel Plaid Jacket

Go high-quality style at a budget-friendly price point with this incredible fabric. Choose from 24 colors. This style has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$36
Amazon

Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket

This neutral look is incredibly versatile, but there are several additional colorways to choose from. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$37
Amazon

Yeokou Women's Fall Color Block Plaid Flannel Shacket

Bring a vintage-looking aesthetic to your wardrobe with one of these flannels. These high-quality collared shirts come in 13 colors and have 3,000+ 5-star reviews.

$30
Amazon

If you're looking for more affordable finds, check out these on-trend mini bags.

