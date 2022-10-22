Khloe Kardashian Calls Kim Kardashian the "Poster Child of Resilience"

Watch : Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!

Khloe Kardashian does not skimp on the sisterly love.

The Good American co-founder honored sister Kim Kardashian on her 42nd birthday with a letter that highlighted who Kim is in Khloe's eyes.

"My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday!" Khloe wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. "Life doesn't get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience."

Khloe went on to add that the SKIMS mogul has become "stronger, wiser, braver, more vocal with your beliefs" over time—something that Khloe believes is rare.

"You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by," she wrote. "I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person. The busier you become, the more you give to the ones you love."

The 38-year-old wrapped her touching message with a promise that she would do anything for Kim. And let it known that Khloe's ride-or-die mentality goes without hesitation.