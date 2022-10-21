Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tears

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is choosing not to turn a blind eye to Andrew Liu's controversial moment.

Shortly after the third season of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix, former contestant Shake took to social media to weigh in on newcomer Andrew and his crafty attempt at tears on a new episode.

ICYMI: In a confessional after he was rebuffed by Nancy Rodriguez, Andrew was caught on camera using eye drops to fake his tears. As seen in the footage, Andrew asked producers if the cameras were sill on before pulling out some drops and using it in his eyes. He then proceeded to share his reaction to Nancy's rejection, saying, "I never thought I could care for someone that could bring me to tears."