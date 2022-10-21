Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tears

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is choosing not to turn a blind eye to Andrew Liu's controversial moment.
Shortly after the third season of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix, former contestant Shake took to social media to weigh in on newcomer Andrew and his crafty attempt at tears on a new episode.
ICYMI: In a confessional after he was rebuffed by Nancy Rodriguez, Andrew was caught on camera using eye drops to fake his tears. As seen in the footage, Andrew asked producers if the cameras were sill on before pulling out some drops and using it in his eyes. He then proceeded to share his reaction to Nancy's rejection, saying, "I never thought I could care for someone that could bring me to tears."
In response, Shake—whose time on the show had been equally controversial—wrote on his Instagram Stories on Oct. 21, "Watching through this season last night w @emw13 and...What did I do that was so bad again?"
He followed up his first post with a meme alleging producers behind the stage might have told Andrew to "put some eye drops in and pretend you're sad."
And Shake hasn't been the only one vocal about Andrew's actions, which has since inspired countless tweets and TikToks. Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey addressed the now-viral moment, telling Bustle, "Oh, he wasn't doing fake tears. He was taking care of his dry eyes."
Meanwhile, fans didn't hold back on their thoughts, with one writing on Twitter, "One of the #LoveIsBlind producers had it out for andrew and made sure the clip of him fake crying made it into the final cut."
Another fan tweeted, "Andrew with the eye drops for fake tears saying totally rehearsed to camera 'I never thought I could care for someone who brought me to tears' omg pls help."