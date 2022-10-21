Watch Hocus Pocus’ Kathy Najimy Rave About Jennifer Aniston’s Hummus

Kathy Najimy is totally bewitched by this dish.
The Hocus Pocus star praised Jennifer Aniston's Mediterranean-style cooking while they ate dinner at the Friends alum's house. In a video posted to Jennifer's Instagram Stories, Kathy shows off her dinner plate, which consists of a kabob and diced vegetables.
However, nothing grabs her attention more than the hummus.
"So here's the thing, we're about the eat dinner, I look down and it looks beautiful. I love it," Kathy said, dipping her fork into the hummus. "And I taste the hummus, 'cause we eat hummus everyday like at the store or at the sandwich shop, and it's fine."
What was different about the Dumplin actress' hummus? According to Kathy, it's one of the best she's ever had.
"But this," Kathy continued, pointing her fork at the chickpea delicacy, "is second only to my mother, my Lebanese mother who made hummus for 70 years."
"This is so authentic and delicious and spicy," she added, "You have to package this, or at least send it to me."
Jennifer then turned the camera around to capture her shocked reaction at hearing the Sister Act star's praise.
"It's delicious," Kathy said, telling Jennifer, "Yalla Habibi," which is Arabic for "Let's go, my love."
Just one question remains: How well does this hummus go with popcorn and candy corn? Perhaps viewers will want a taste as they watch Kathy reprise her role in Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the 1993 cult classic. In the 2022 version, Kathy stars in the film along with Bette Middler as Winifred and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah.
The movie, which was released Sept. 30 on Disney+, follows the Sanderson Sister's return to Salem.
As Bette told E! News during the movie's premiere, the love the sisters have for each other is "very sweet."
"Even though they are killers," Bette said, "There is something about the bond between the sisters."