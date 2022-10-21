See Janet Jackson’s Reaction to Name Drop From Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey

Did Janet Jackson just become a Swiftie?
Even Janet can't resist Taylor Swift's brand new album Midnights. In a new TikTok, the 56-year-old legend can be seen vibing to TayTay's new song "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey.
The "Rhythm Nation" singer is listening to and humming along with the new track while bobbing her head to the groove. When Taylor and Lana name drop her in the song—singing "now I'm all for you like Janet"—her face lights up and she smiles. At the end of the TikTok, Janet just says, "That's nice."
The lyric is a reference to Janet's 2001 hit song "All For You."
Saluting, fellow icon, she captioned the TikTok, "i LUV it @Taylor Swift."
Now don't think too hard in decoding this Easter egg, Swifties. Janet and Taylor go way back—to at least 2009 when Kanye West so infamously dissed Taylor at the VMAs.
In a radio interview soon after the VMAs, the "Karma" singer said, "Artists that I didn't even assume knew who I was [have supported me]," according to People. "I woke up the next day and I had flowers in my hotel room from Janet Jackson."
@janetjackson i LUV it @Taylor Swift #lanadelray ?????? #snowonthebeach #taylorswift ? original sound - Janet Jackson
Taylor has said Midnights is about all the thoughts and events that have kept her up at night. Maybe she's been waiting for just the perfect time to thank Janet for the kindness she showed her when she was just 19 years old.
Aside from the Janet reference, "Snow on the Beach" is about "this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment," Taylor said in an Oct. 12 Instagram video, "where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment."