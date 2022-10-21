Lady Gaga Channels Her Inner Mother Monster With a Spooky Glam Look

Lady Gaga gave her little black dress an edgy twist.
The House of Gucci star seemingly returned to her avant-garde roots with an all-black look that a modern-day Morticia Addams would've killed for.
While attending the Dom Pérignon event in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, Lady Gaga turned heads in a spooky, but glamorous dress that featured dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves, a plunging neckline and a massive bow that was placed in the center.
The Topo Studio design—a label co-founded by the singer's sister Natali Germanotta—perfectly complemented the star's accessories, which included latex leather gloves, ripped fishnet tights and a pair of Pleaser stripper boots.
And in true Lady Gaga fashion, her goth-glam outfit wasn't complete without an equally bold makeup look.
The actress didn't hold back on the black eyeliner. She smeared coats of it onto her lower and top lash lines so that the thickness of it even blended into her smoky eyeshadow. The rest of her look was subdued, as she opted for a ghostly pale foundation base and a glossy nude lip.
All in all, Lady Gaga's look was the definition of a Mother Monster.
The actress' edgy style may have something to do with her new role as the villainous Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker sequel. While the two have kept details under wraps, Margot Robbie, who plays the DC character in the DCEU movies, had nothing but applause for Lady Gaga.
"It makes me so happy," the Barbie actress said on Oct. 6, "because I said from the very beginning all I want is for Harley Quinn to be like MacBeth or Batman, a character that gets passed from great actor to great actor."
"It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors have a go at playing," Margot continued. "I think she'll do something incredible with it."