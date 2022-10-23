Shop Bestselling, Top Rated Amazon Bedding Products for as Low as $8

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bedrooms are like sanctuaries. It's where we go to rest and relax, so it's important to have a carefully designed and curated space that you can comfortably call home.
Lucky for you, Amazon has all the most cozy and cute bedding products you could possibly need. You deserve nothing but the best, even when it comes to bedding, so we've rounded up the top rated Amazon bedding products for you to choose from.
Keep scrolling and get to shopping for your bedroom with these chic and functional finds starting at just $8.
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
This sheet set has over 323,000 five-star reviews on Amazon... yeah, you read that right. The Mellanni Sheet Set comes in various bed sizes and so many colors, for just $36. You'll get a flat sheet, fitted she and two pillowcases. One Amazon reviewer writes, "these sheets are what I've been looking for, for many years."
Hilioens Duvet Cover Queen
This duvet cover comes in a cute abstract design, along with two pillow shams. It's a great piece to add a little bit of decor to your bedroom, and currently retailing for $38.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
This satin pillowcase claims to help reduce split ends and elevate your sleeping experience. It has over 260,000 ratings, one of them stating, "I wanted silk-like pillowcases to help maintain the health of my hair and skin without the price of actual silk... This does the job and shipped super quick thanks to Amazon Prime... Will definitely be buying again!"
Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Every bedroom needs a throw blanket to add some extra cozy vibes to the space. This fuzzy faux fur throw blanket comes in several colors and three different sizes, and is currently on sale for $20. Not only that, but it has over 20,000 almost five-star ratings on Amazon.
EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad
This mattress pad has over 75,000 five-star ratings and is a great way to protect your mattress while keeping cool at night. One Amazon review writes, "If you're on the fence because of the reviews, don't be. This is a great mattress pad at a really good price."
BedShelfie Wood Bedside Shelf for Bed & Bunk Bed
Bed shelfs are a great way to keep your things organized by your bedside. This clip-on nightstand makes the most out of any space, whether that's a small bedroom or a dorm room. "I am so impressed with this product. I have literally been looking for something like this for years," one user writes.
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping, Queen Size, Set of 2
If you're looking for pillows that are hotel quality and cooling for a good price, you're in luck, because Amazon has got what you're looking for. You can get these bed pillows for $32 in five different colors. One user exclaims, "Since I got these about a week ago, both my husband and I have woken up feeling more rested & in less pain than we have in months."
Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets
If you want to complete the satin bedding collection, check out these silk satin sheets that are $28. They come in an array of different colors and sizes, and one reviewer writes, "These stay cool and feel like a silky hug whilst falling into a drool inducing sleep."
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover
This shaggy duvet cover is perfect for the oncoming cold weather. It comes in various different colors and sizes, and will definitely keep you toasty all throughout the cooler seasons.
Janzaa Queen Comforter Set Yellow Comforter Set 3PCS
If you're looking to upgrade your comforter set to something cute, check out this comforter set in yellow that comes with ruffled pillowcases and a comforter. One user writes, "This is such a soft, comfortable, lightweight comforter but don't let that fool you!"
RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps
There's nothing quite as annoying as slipping and sliding bedsheets, which is why you should check out these sheet holder straps for just $10. It has over 42,000 five-star reviews, so clearly, they get the job done.
Amazon Basics Lightweight Pleated Bed Skirt
If you like to keep some storage bins under your bed and don't want them to show, or simply want to give a sleek and organized look to your bed, get this pleated bed skirt that is currently on sale for just $10.
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 4, White)
Add a bit of dimension to your bedding with these throw pillows. This pack of four white throw pillows are the perfect addition to your bedroom for just $25.
Tayis Neutral Throw Pillow Covers
Your throw pillows shouldn't be boring, so add these throw pillow covers to your cart. They have almost 2,000 five-star ratings, one reviewer writing, "They are also very soft, with quality zippers. I ordered 18" covers and 18' pillows and they fit perfectly."
