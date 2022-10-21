The Back to the Future Musical Is Finally Traveling to Broadway and We’ve Got the Details

On Oct. 21—Back to the Future day, no less—it was announced that the musical based on the beloved 1985 movie is coming to Broadway. Get all of the details here.

By Daniel Trainor Oct 21, 2022 9:10 PMTags
MoviesTVBroadwayDesperate HousewivesMichael J. FoxCelebrities
Watch: Lea Thompson Talks "Back to the Future" Message

Great Scott! We've got to get to Broadway!

On Oct. 21, it was announced that the Back to the Future musical, which has been running in London's West End since September 2021, is headed stateside for a run in New York City next summer, according to Deadline.

Based on the classic 1985 movie starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, the show features a soundtrack of original music, along with songs like "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode," which are featured in the film.

Previews at Manhattan's Winter Garden Theatre begin June 30, 2023 with an official opening set for Aug. 3. 

Tony winner and Desperate Housewives star Roger Bart and Hugh Coles will reprise their West End roles as Doc Brown and George McFly, respectively.

The role of Marty has been played by actors Olly Dobson and Ben Joyce, but neither actor will follow the show across the pond. There is no word on who will step into Marty's jean jacket and puffer vest when the show premieres in New York.

photos
Great Scott! 30 Back to the Future Secrets Revealed

To celebrate the news, the show released a video starring Bart as Doc Brown and Lloyd as himself. 

In the video, Bart approaches Back to the Future's iconic DeLorean and says, "I'll take it for a test drive to the Winter Garden Theatre. I'll be back in no time!"

Lloyd responds, "I doubt it. I think you're going to be at the Winter Garden for a long time."

He can only hope!

Trending Stories

1

Dixie D'Amelio Shares Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Diagnosis

2

Tom Brady Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans

3

Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended

Tickets for Back to the Future: The Musical go on sale to the general public on Oct. 28.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Dixie D'Amelio Shares Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Diagnosis

2

Tom Brady Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans

3

Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended

4

James Corden Breaks Silence on “Insane” Allegations Over Behavior

5

Taylor Swift Fans Think This Midnights Song Is About John Mayer