The Back to the Future Musical Is Finally Traveling to Broadway and We’ve Got the Details

Great Scott! We've got to get to Broadway!

On Oct. 21, it was announced that the Back to the Future musical, which has been running in London's West End since September 2021, is headed stateside for a run in New York City next summer, according to Deadline.

Based on the classic 1985 movie starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, the show features a soundtrack of original music, along with songs like "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode," which are featured in the film.

Previews at Manhattan's Winter Garden Theatre begin June 30, 2023 with an official opening set for Aug. 3.

Tony winner and Desperate Housewives star Roger Bart and Hugh Coles will reprise their West End roles as Doc Brown and George McFly, respectively.

The role of Marty has been played by actors Olly Dobson and Ben Joyce, but neither actor will follow the show across the pond. There is no word on who will step into Marty's jean jacket and puffer vest when the show premieres in New York.