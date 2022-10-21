College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

Watch : Sports Stars We've Lost in 2022

The San Jose State Spartans are mourning one of their own.

On Oct. 21, San Jose State University announced that Camdan McWright, a running back for the school's football team, has died at the age of 18 in a "tragic accident," according to a statement from the school.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that," San Jose State football coach Brent Brennan said in a statement."We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times."

The California Highway Patrol confirmed to E! News that an 18-year-old man was killed in San Jose after being hit by a school bus on Oct. 21 but did not identify the victim by name.

The CHP report, obtained by E! News, stated that the bus entered an intersection on a green light before 7 a.m. as the man was riding on an electric scooter into a crosswalk, "traveling directly into the path of the oncoming bus."

"The driver of the bus was unable to stop in time," the report said, "and hit the 18-year-old male, causing fatal injuries."