College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

The San Jose State Spartans are mourning one of their own.
On Oct. 21, San Jose State University announced that Camdan McWright, a running back for the school's football team, has died at the age of 18 in a "tragic accident," according to a statement from the school.
"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that," San Jose State football coach Brent Brennan said in a statement."We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times."
The California Highway Patrol confirmed to E! News that an 18-year-old man was killed in San Jose after being hit by a school bus on Oct. 21 but did not identify the victim by name.
The CHP report, obtained by E! News, stated that the bus entered an intersection on a green light before 7 a.m. as the man was riding on an electric scooter into a crosswalk, "traveling directly into the path of the oncoming bus."
"The driver of the bus was unable to stop in time," the report said, "and hit the 18-year-old male, causing fatal injuries."
The San Jose Unified School District bus was transporting 14 high school students at the time of the accident and the teens "were escorted onto a second bus and taken from the scene," per the report.
Authorities said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash, noting the investigation is ongoing.
McWright was originally from Sylmar, Calif. where he played football at St. Genevieve High School. He was a freshman majoring in communications with a goal becoming a television sports analyst, according to his SJSU athletics bio. He enjoyed superhero movies.
"The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community," SJSU Interim President Steve Perez said. "We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time."
San Jose State University's athletic director Jeff Konya said, "We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family."
San Jose State said it is working with the San Jose Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, SJSU University Police Department, SJSU Student Affairs and SJSU Athletics in the aftermath of the accident.