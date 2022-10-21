You Won't Believe How Many Hours YouTuber Carter Sharer Spent Making Viral Videos

Watch : Carter Sharer's KEY to YouTube Success & His Next BIG Goal - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

A lot more goes into making YouTube videos than one might think.

Before he became one of YouTube's biggest stars with over 9.27 million subscribers, Carter Sharer was working hard behind the scenes to make his dreams come true. And you won't believe how many hours the star said went into the making of his most popular videos.

"We would just put our heads down and did YouTube 20 hours a day for like two years straight," Carter told host Austin J. Mills on the latest episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!. "If I wasn't sleeping, we were 100 percent working."

Around the launch of his channel in 2017, Carter said he and his team were pumping out five new videos a week.

"You have to film a video, and then it's eight hours in the edit," Carter elaborated. "And I'd put it close to eight hours just for thumbnail, so that's 16 hours for post-production."