You Won't Believe How Many Hours YouTuber Carter Sharer Spent Making Viral Videos

A lot more goes into making YouTube videos than one might think.
Before he became one of YouTube's biggest stars with over 9.27 million subscribers, Carter Sharer was working hard behind the scenes to make his dreams come true. And you won't believe how many hours the star said went into the making of his most popular videos.
"We would just put our heads down and did YouTube 20 hours a day for like two years straight," Carter told host Austin J. Mills on the latest episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!. "If I wasn't sleeping, we were 100 percent working."
Around the launch of his channel in 2017, Carter said he and his team were pumping out five new videos a week.
"You have to film a video, and then it's eight hours in the edit," Carter elaborated. "And I'd put it close to eight hours just for thumbnail, so that's 16 hours for post-production."
And the grind didn't stop for special occasions, as Carter recalled having worked for 20 hours on Christmas for "three years in a row."
Carter got his first taste of YouTube success thanks to a 2016 video on his brother Stephen Sharer's channel, which chronicled the journey of Carter landing a backflip on his BMX bike into a pond.
Although the clip reached massive success—currently sitting at over 17 million views—Carter soon learned that's not always the case. "We would hit, and then it would be like fail, fail, fail," he told Austin. "So, we just had to learn."
And failure only drives him to succeed more, as Carter revealed his goals for the future of his career while driving around with Austin in his pink Porsche Macan S.
"I'm focused on 10 million subs on YouTube," he shared. "And then, I just want to grow the business and just see how massive I can take this thing."
Hear more from Carter in the full clip above