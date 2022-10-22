Kate Spade Fall Savings Event: Shop 50% Off Handbags, Jewelry & More for as Low as $28

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Handbags and jewelry are like the bread and butter of an outfit. If you feel like your fall wardrobe is missing a few of those must-have accessories, Kate Spade is here to save the day.

You can get the chicest, trendiest handbags, backpacks, wallets and more on sale right now that are perfect for the fall season. From tote bags for $139 to robes for $48 and more, Kate Spade has some amazing limited-time deals on products you should be adding to your cart immediately.

Scroll through our top handbag, accessory and clothing picks from the Kate Spade 50% off Fall Savings Event sale.