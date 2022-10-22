Kate Spade Fall Savings Event: Shop 50% Off Handbags, Jewelry & More for as Low as $28

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Handbags and jewelry are like the bread and butter of an outfit. If you feel like your fall wardrobe is missing a few of those must-have accessories, Kate Spade is here to save the day.
You can get the chicest, trendiest handbags, backpacks, wallets and more on sale right now that are perfect for the fall season. From tote bags for $139 to robes for $48 and more, Kate Spade has some amazing limited-time deals on products you should be adding to your cart immediately.
Scroll through our top handbag, accessory and clothing picks from the Kate Spade 50% off Fall Savings Event sale.
The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Tote
This nylon medium tote bag comes in the most perfect autumnal shade. The structured, fashionable and spacious tote bag would be great for work.
Navy Spade Flower Robe
Need a comfy robe to add to your loungewear collection? Look no further than this Navy Spade Flower Robe which is comfortable as it is stylish.
Carlyle Chain Wallet
This Carlyle Chain Wallet is pretty in pink. It's the perfect bag for a casual outing, or even a night out with the right outfit. If the blush shade is not your vibe, there is also a black on to choose from.
Bouquet Toss iPhone 13 Pro Case
If you like to stop and smell the roses, this phone case is for you. The floral iPhone case is minimal and dainty, but also colorful with its bouquet designs. You can get it on sale for $28.
Morgan Small Slim Bifold Wallet
If you need a new wallet, check out the Morgan Small Slim Bifold Wallet. It comes in three different colors and has many card slots so you can organize your essentials in style.
The Little Better Everything Puffy Dot Medium Cosmetic Case
If you need a new cosmetic case for any upcoming travels or just because, get this polka-botted cosmetic case that is currently on sale for $48 instead of its usual $68 price.
Voyage Chambray Twill Medium Shoulder Bag
The deep blue shade and detailing on this shoulder bag is what captured my attention. This purse can add a refined vibe to any outfit, whether you're running errands or attending an event.
Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee
Need a new top to add to your work wardrobe? This puff-sleeve tee is currently on sale for $90 and comes in a deep navy tone. Pair with slacks and a blazer or a loose fitted midi skirt for an ensemble that exudes a whole lot of confidence.
Smile Small Crossbody
This is the Y2K purse of my dreams. The chain detailing contrasted with the light blue shade of the bag gives it an edgy feel that also manages to be dainty. Pair with a white t-shirt and some lightwash jeans for a casual outfit.
Saffron Sandals
You're bound to fall in love with these Saffron Sandals. The simple braided detailing of the heel is stylish and understated so that you can pair it with your favorite little black dress. It's the perfect heel for the oncoming holiday season.
Lock And Spade Charm Bangle
This Lock And Spade Charm Bangle would make a great gift for a loved one, or even for yourself. Pair with any of your other gold bangles for some extra bling or wear this beautiful piece on its own. You can't go wrong.
Voyage Crossbody Wallet
If you need a simple everyday crossbody that goes with everything, this Voyage Crossbody Wallet is a stellar option. It's spacious enough for all your essentials and the Italian small grain leather of the bag gives it a sleek look.
Love And Spade Enamel Huggies
For the complete Love and Spade look, pair the bangle with these enamel huggies. The earrings are cute and dainty, and would look standout with a slicked back hairdo.
