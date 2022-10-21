Kyle Richards Weighs in on Kathy Hilton's RHOBH Future and Denise Richards' Possible Return

Kyle Richards is excited to put The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 behind her.
"I'm ready for it to end," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Jack and the Box and the food chain's final days of offering the beloved Monster Taco. "I need this season to be done. Honestly, it's really taken a toll on me."
In fact, Kyle will not be tuning in to RHOBH's final reunion episode on Oct. 26 to watch the epic showdown between her sister Kathy Hilton and co-star Lisa Rinna, who have been feuding over Kathy's alleged Aspen meltdown for months.
"This season I've had to take a step back for the first time in 12 years," the Halloween Ends star explained. "I stopped watching and then I said, 'I'm going to have to watch the episodes before the reunion,' and then I couldn't bring myself to do that. I went in not knowing everything and had to get some recaps from a producer because I had to step away from it. And the reunion too, the trailer was enough for me."
"It's just so frustrating and sad and anxiety-provoking for me," she added of being put in the middle of her family member and friend. "It's too much sometimes."
Kathy recently stated she doesn't plan to return next season if Lisa does. Kyle weighed in on Kathy's potential future on the show, telling E!, "No decisions will be made on that for a while now. Whatever happens I just hope it's a much lighter season than this season. That's all I care about. I can't go through the drama. It's really hard having this stuff put out there and I can't go through that again."
Speaking of RHOBH season 13, former co-star Denise Richards has been teasing fans with a possible return by hanging out with several of the show's current cast member—including Kyle.
"I like Denise," Kyle shared. "I bumped into her recently and she texted me and she asked about going to lunch."
She added that she "had no issues with Denise at all."
As for Denise's possible return? "We'll see," Kyle commented. "I think a lot of people felt like she wasn't on board to do the show, there's a lot of comments I see about her not showing up, coming late, leaving early and stuff like that. I think for some people it didn't sit well because all these years we show up and we're here from the beginning to the end."
See Kyle in person on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in L.A. where she'll be hosting a Cinespia screening of Carrie along with Jack in the Box in honor of their soon-to-be retired menu item the Monster Taco.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion concludes on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
