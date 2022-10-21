Alexa PenaVega's Children "Don't Like" Spy Kids—and Wish She Was In Another Movie

Watch : Carlos and Alexa PenaVega Reveal New Year's Resolutions

Oh, burn.

While Spy Kids remains a beloved part of many people's childhoods, the movie has not found fans in star Alexa PenaVega's children. In fact, they wish the actress, who played Carmen Cortez in the film series, had starred in a different kids' action movie—The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

"Everybody thinks I was Lavagirl. I was not Lavagirl, but my kids only watch Sharkboy and Lavagirl," the actress told E! News at the Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Celebration at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Oct. 20. "They don't like Spy Kids."

Her husband, Carlos PenaVega—with whom she shares sons Ocean, 5, and Kingston, 3, and daughter Rio, 17 months—added, "And we're like, 'But that's not Mommy."

Alexa said, "Kingston keeps telling me that I should have been Lavagirl," adding, "I love Taylor, so I literally text her that all the time."

(Taylor Dooley plays the female lead in the 2005 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, directed by Spy Kids director Robert Rodriguez.)