Taylor Swift's Midnights Style Includes Dressing for Revenge, Bejeweled Looks and More

Taylor Swift is known for hiding easter eggs in her music, but her recent fashion looks prove she’s been teasing Midnights hints this entire time. See for yourself.

From day to (mid)night, Taylor Swift is going to serve a swoon-worthy look.

After all, the Grammy winner has built a reputation for being fearless with her fashion. And in true Taylor style, her head-turning outfits are usually riddled with meaning—she doesn't just drop musical Easter eggs for her Swifties!

Such has been the case with the Oct. 21 release of her 10th studio album, Midnights (which we've decoded here.)

Back in August, Taylor dazzled at the 2022 VMAs wearing a diamond-embellished dress that her fans believed was a nod to her Reputation era. However, it now seems that she was paying homage to her ninth track titled "Bejeweled." Plus, the superstar continued to reference Midnights for the awards show after-party, as she rocked a navy blue romper with beaded star appliqués.

Upping the ante, the 32-year-old was totally "dressing for revenge" at the Nashville Songwriter Awards on Sept. 20. For the special event, where she was honored with the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award, she slipped into a risqué gown that featured deep side cutouts and a thigh-high slit. The look undoubtedly screamed "Vigilante S--t," the eighth track on her new album.

Taylor Swift's Midnights Easter Eggs

But don't just take our word for it. Take a look at all of Taylor's stylish Midnights moments.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Bejeweled Beauty

It was easy for Taylor to make the whole place shimmer when she rocked this Oscar de la Renta sparkler.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
All That Glitter Is Gold

The singer shined as bright as the midnight sky, wearing a dazzling golden gown from Louis Vuitton at the Toronto Film Festival.

Instagram
Stripes at Midnight

The "Maroon" singer channels "Snow on the Beach" with this cozy-chic sweater from Reformation. Because wouldn't you want to wear this when you're at the beach and the weather is chilly? We rest our case.

Instagram
Red Lip, Classic Thing That She Likes

Taylor's bold red lip was on full display as she broke down her track, "Lavender Haze." 

Gotham/GC Images
Starry-Eyed

For the MTV VMAs after-party, Taylor shined bright in a custom Moschino romper in—you guessed it—midnight blue.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Dressing for Revenge

The superstar was totally dressing for revenge at the Nashville Songwriter Awards, as she slipped into this daring Michael Kors look.

TheImageDirect.com
Well-Taylored

The Grammy winner elevated her Red era with this menswear-inspired outfit.

Sony Music Publishing
Anti-Hero Armor

Taylor armored herself in this striped sweater shirt for the "Anti-Hero" music video. 

Republic
Light Her Up

Frosted blue shadow and red-orange lipstick prove Taylor's new era has started. 

