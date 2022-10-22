Coach Outlet Sitewide 70% Off Sale: Shop a $450 Handbag for $135 & More Chic Fall Looks Starting at $28

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Handbags are fun to look at and even more fun to shop, especially when they're on sale and from a fan-favorite brand like Coach.
Right now, Coach Outlet is having an up to 70% off sitewide sale with handbags, wallets, accessories, jewelry and more at unbeatable prices. We're talking $428 purses for hundreds of dollars off, Airpods Pro cases starting at $28 and so many more fashionable finds that you need to add to your cart ASAP.
Keep reading for E!'s picks from the Coach Outlet handbag and accessory sale.
Swinger 20 With Quilting
With the holiday season approaching, you're going to want your outfits to be festive and stand out. Accessories are a great way to add some bling to your event ensembles, especially this quilted bag that is currently on sale for $130.
Kleo Shoulder Bag 17 In Signature Canvas
This bag can be worn in more ways than one, but whether you choose to style it as a shoulder bag or crossbody, you'll definitely succeed at looking stylish. The canvas, pebble leather and smooth leather combination makes the purse super edgy, and the gold hardware compliments the dark tones of the bag perfectly. Get it for $150 instead of $428 today.
Pennie Crossbody With Coin Case
For a pop of color, check out this crossbody with coin case that comes in a stunning gold and orange hue. Pair it with a monochromatic brown look or even your favorite pair of light-wash denim and a plain t-shirt. The possibilities are endless.
Airpods Pro Case With Pop Floral Print
Carry your tech in style with this floral print Airpods Pro case from Coach that's currently on sale for $28. It would work great as a gift, too!
Double Corner Zip Wristlet
This wristlet is definitely being added to my cart. Originally $108, you can grab this Double Corner Zip Wristlet in three different colors for just $39. This sleek black option is a personal favorite.
Signature Crystal Chain Earrings
These earrings are a perfect addition to your jewelry collection. The dangling gold and glass accents paired with the Coach logo detailing would look eye-catching with a slicked back hairstyle.
Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Leather
This $99 crossbody is the perfect going out bag that is bound to match all your favorite outfits. It's spacious, understated and will quickly become a staple bag in your wardrobe.
Mini Wallet On A Chain In Signature Chambray
This mini bag comes in the signature Coach print for the days you just want to carry some essentials. It's a cute option that aligns with the mini bag trend but is also versatile and functional.
Georgie Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Shoulder bags are arguably the "it" bag. This Georgie Shoulder Bag comes in two colors and is currently on sale for $160. The sunset colored pebble leather matched with smooth leather give the purse some serious autumn vibes. It can be worn both as a shoulder bag and a crossbody for maximum versatility.
Coach Circles Cluster Bag Charm
If you're looking for some cute accessories, head over to Coach Outlet to shop bag charms like this one for $39. You can add some playfulness to any of your handbags with this simple touch.
Corinna Bootie
Fall requires a good pair of boots, like the Corinna Bootie. Pair these booties with a pair of jeans, a sweater and a longline coat for some chic autumn vibes.
Zip Top Tote
A black tote bag is a closet staple, and if you somehow have yet to add one to your collection, check out this Zip Top Tote bag currently on sale from $298 to $99. It's practical, sleek and super chic.
Coach Stars Striped Print Muffler
This thick and warm striped print scarf is perfect for the autumn and winter. One reviewer writes that this is "One of my favourite items that I found in Coach." You simply can't go wrong!
