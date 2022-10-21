Come On Over and Hear Christina Aguilera's Unapologetic Thoughts on Her "Dirrty" Style

Ring the alarm because Christina Aguilera is sounding off on her most iconic looks.
Twenty years after the superstar dropped her "Dirrty" music video—in which she stripped down to a bikini top and chaps—she's reflecting on her style evolution.
"I was just so into not conforming," the 41-year-old said in a recent video for Vogue. "I wanted the over the top look."
And that's what she got—haters be damned. "It was very much at the time something that never would have been accepted on a red carpet," the "Beautiful" sings said. "But that was part of my love of the rebelliousness of knowing that it offended certain people, people that were like 'how could she?'"
The point of her Stripped style, she told Vogue, was to be the complete opposite of the image of a squeaky clean pop star. "I wanted this album to embrace every different part of being a woman," she said. "From feeling empowered and strong, owning my sexuality, and not from what a guy thinks it should be."
The Grammy winner added, "There's such a rule book that we need to look at certain way, act a certain way, be sexy but not too sexy, be a good girl, but not too good, because that's boring."
And she's never been one to follow the rules. "The older I got the more I realized you're either going to be a part of the problem or you're stand up against it and create your own story," she said. "I owe no one an explanation, I wanted to go against the grain, I wanted to be anti what a pop star should look like and sound like."
She added, "I didn't think there was anything or upsetting or offensive about "Dirrty" whatsoever."