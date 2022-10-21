Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West Amid Controversy

Watch : Balenciaga Has Cut Ties With Kanye West

Kanye West is now off Balenciaga's grid.

Following controversial comments the rapper made about George Floyd's death on an Oct. 15 episode of the Drink Champs podcast—which has since been taken down—the fashion house Balenciaga has announced it has severed its relationship with the Yeezy founder.

Kering, Balenciaga's parent company, told Woman's Wear Daily in an Oct. 21 statement, "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist."

While on the podcast, Kanye indicated that Floyd's May 2020 death was from fentanyl use and not by Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer, who was convicted of killing the 46-year-old in 2021.

Following the "Stronger" artist's words, the Floyd family—including his daughter Gianna Floyd, 7—said they have plans to sue Ye for $250 million in damages.

"The interests of the child are priority," attorney Nuru Witherspoon told E! News Oct. 18. "George Floyd's daughter is being retraumatized by Kanye West's comments and he's creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her."