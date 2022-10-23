Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: 

Watch : Emma Watson & Tom Felton Address ROMANCE Rumors

The celebrities are ready for Halloween.

Hailey Bieber got into the spooky spirit early this season, showing off a new blood red hair color on Instagram and Dove Cameron tested out a bold and bright new tint after going for dark tresses for the first time over the summer. While it remains to be seen if their respective transformations are permanent ones, Cara Delevingne dyed her blonde strands a hue that has us craving a pumpkin spice latte and Machine Gun Kelly said goodbye to life as "Mr. Pink" to bring back his "Blonde Don" moniker.

Finally, Lizzo was looking "Good As Hell" when she debuted an autumnally appropriate new hair color during a recent concert and Emma Watson stepped out with a punk pixie cut that might have you calling out, "Accio, scissors!" at your next salon appointment. But the star also subtly changed up her hair color, opting for a hue more befitting a Slytherin.