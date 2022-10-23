Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Hailey Bieber, Dove Cameron and Cara Delevingne got into the spooky season spirit, while Machine Gun Kelly and Lizzo showed off new hair colors.

The celebrities are ready for Halloween.

Hailey Bieber got into the spooky spirit early this season, showing off a new blood red hair color on Instagram and Dove Cameron tested out a bold and bright new tint after going for dark tresses for the first time over the summer. While it remains to be seen if their respective transformations are permanent ones, Cara Delevingne dyed her blonde strands a hue that has us craving a pumpkin spice latte and Machine Gun Kelly said goodbye to life as "Mr. Pink" to bring back his "Blonde Don" moniker. 

Finally, Lizzo was looking "Good As Hell" when she debuted an autumnally appropriate new hair color during a recent concert and Emma Watson stepped out with a punk pixie cut that might have you calling out, "Accio, scissors!" at your next salon appointment. But the star also subtly changed up her hair color, opting for a hue more befitting a Slytherin. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: 

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

Spooky season is here and Bieber is ready for it. 

The Rhode founder debuted a bloody and bright new hair color on Instagram Oct. 15, showing off red locks in a series of photos. "Having a lil too much fun," the Rhode founder captioned the fiery snaps, adding four ghost emojis, as well as a bat.

Bieber's Halloween-ready 'do was likely a wig as the model attended the Academy Museum Gala that same day with her natural brunette strands, but still it was pretty, uh, red hot.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper is looking a little less rosy.

Kelly said goodbye to his pink locks and returned to platinum blonde, which he debuted at the 23rd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival on Oct. 14.

The "Bloody Valentine" artist also shared his transformation on his Instagram Story, revealing that he was ready to return to "Blonde Don" after sporting "Mr. Pink" hair on-and-off for eight months.

Instagram
Dove Cameron

There's nothing mellow about this look.

The Descendants star ditched her dark locks for an unexpected pop of color, revealing a yellow blunt bob in an Oct. 17 Instagram post. In addition to the bright hue, Cameron also chopped straight baby bangs.

While the new 'do is likely a wig, which was a blend of platinum blonde streaks and lemon-colored tips, this isn't the first time the "Breakfast" singer has decided to make a major hair change. Last November, Cameron swapped her natural blonde tresses for an edgy black tint.

"I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me," she told E! News at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde."

Instagram/Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

This hue is pumpkin spice and everything nice.

The model showed off a new hair color perfect for autumn in an Instagram post, sharing four photos with the caption, "Planet sexx," a reference to Delevingne's upcoming documentary series Planet Sex.

Instagram/Alexx Mayo
Lizzo

Brondes have more fun.

Lizzo showed off a lighter 'do during a performance in Saint Paul, Minneapolis on Oct. 12, debuting a shade that mixed blonde and brunette strands. 

"ST. PAUL crowd was going CRAZY!" Lizzo's makeup artist Alexx Mayo captioned an Instagram post highlighting the "Good As Hell" singer's new look. "Living for this fantasy bronze beauty!"

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Prada
Emma Watson

Hermione Granger has gone punk.

Watson publicly debuted her edgy pixie cut at the Prada Paradoxe Fragrance Launch Party in London on Oct. 13. The Harry Potter star first unveiled the big chop in an ad for the fashion brand's perfume in August, but this is the first time Watson has been seen with the haircut she first rocked in 2010. In addition to the short 'do, Watson also dyed her locks darker, giving us slightly Slytherin vibes.

