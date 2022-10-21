Inside Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's Sweet 39th Birthday Plans With Newborn Son Ever and Husband Israel

Let the birthday festivities begin.
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is ready for a weekend full of celebrations before she turns 39 on Oct. 24. According to the new E! News co-host, she has three days of festivities planned, including lots of pampering, a special date night with husband Israel Houghton and a sweet mommy-son day with two-month-old son Ever James.
First stop will be at NYC's Remedy Place, where Adrienne will partake in one of her favorite spa treatments.
"I did the ice plunge for the first time at a Poosh event at Kourtney [Kardashian]'s house with Kim [Kardashian] being my ultimate hype woman," she exclusively told E! News. "I joined what's called the six-minute club, meaning you stay in the cold ice water for six minutes. I'm not going to lie, it may or may not be slightly addictive. So I'm going to spend the morning at Remedy Place with my husband and my favorite couple—which is my sister and her husband—and we are going to spend the day getting lymphatic drainage, doing infrared sauna, some ice plunging."
Adrienne and Israel will also enjoy their first kid-free night since Ever's birth, as the Emmy-winner continued, "From there, we have dinner at the Polo Bar and we're going to see Brandi Carlisle at Madison Square Garden. My mom will have Ever for the first time, it'll be our first overnight."
The celebrations will continued Sunday with a family dinner. "They'll cut a cake for me at midnight," Adrienne shared, "and then on Monday, my actual birthday, I'll be taking Ever for a little picnic in Central Park for the first time...There's nothing like autumn in New York."
Adrienne—who has spoken openly about her fertility struggles—and Israel welcomed their baby boy in August via surrogate.
"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" Adrienne gushed while announcing his birth on Instagram. "If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging. But God is true to His word and His promises."
Catch Adrienne on E! News when the nightly news show returns Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 p.m.