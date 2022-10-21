Paul Feig Teases A Simple Favor Sequel With Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Watch : Blake Lively Says Anna Kendrick Is the Female Ryan Reynolds

Paul Feig is doing fans a simple favor.

The director has an update on the upcoming sequel to A Simple Favor starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick—and he's come bearing good news.

"We have the script. We love it," he said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Oct. 20. "We kind of have a deal to do it, it's just figuring out scheduling and everything. That's the thing that rules Hollywood is schedules. Because now Blake is gonna have a baby and stuff. So, we'll see. It's gonna get made. It's just not sure what the timeline is right now."

The first film follows mommy vlogger Stephanie, played by Kendrick, who investigates the disappearance of her mysterious friend Emily (Lively). In May, Lively—who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds—confirmed reports of a sequel to the 2018 dark comedy thriller on her Instagram Stories by quoting a lyric from Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" and writing "Then I check it TWICE, oh."