Rothy's Flash Deal: Take $50 off the Best-Selling Washable Shoes With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews

I know it doesn't make any sense, but I have so many stunning shoes that I never wear. There so many pairs I was so excited to order, eagerly checking the tracking info, only to wear them one time to come home to blisters and swollen ankles. Putting on band-aids to prevent a blister should not be a normal part of getting dressed, but for a lot of my favorite footwear, it's what I "have to do." Then, I found Rothy's, the comfortable flats that haven't hurt my feet yet.
These comfortable shoes last through a long day of walking and a never-ending night out. They're super soft and I don't have to endure the dreaded "break-in" period like I do with most shoes. Rothy's The Point is one of the brand's most popular styles with a ton of five-star reviews. There are a ton of colors and prints to choose from, and I cannot forget to mention (and emphasize) that they are machine-washable. No more spot cleaning, scrubbing, or just accepting a stain on your footwear. These shoes are everything and you're gonna want a pair in every color.
For a limited time, there's a $50 discount on Rothy's The Point when you use the promo code 50FORYOU at checkout.
Rothy's The Point
These flats come in 31 colors. They're incredibly comfortable, but they don't have a ton of stretch. A lot of shoppers recommend going a half size up and I'm one of them.
Do you believe the hype? Check out these rave reviews from impressed shoppers.
Rothy's The Point Reviews
A shopper shared, "Only flats ever to not give me blisters. I was doubtful these are as good as everyone says — but they REALLY ARE. I walked miles in these the first time I wore them for my first day of work, and my feet were not sore, blistered, or bleeding at the end. Very professional looking and durable; they survive New York City subways like champs. If you are on the fence, buy these!"
Another raved, "These are my 4th pair and I absolutely love the color. I work in medicine and can wear them all day and my feet never hurt."
Someone reviewed, "Comfortable, light and minimal. I looked all over for a pair of shoes that made sense and didn't hurt my feet whatever the price. Only Rothy."
A fan of the shoes said, "I'm on my feet all day and these are the only flats that don't hurt my feet."
A shopper wrote, "A beautiful stylish but also comfortable shoe. Wore it to school as a teacher and no blisters. I did follow the recommendation to buy a half size up and I'm glad I did."
"Wore these during 16hr, week long shifts at a conference and never got a blister. I have wide feet with arch issues and these were the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn," someone shared.
Another reviewed, "Unbelievably comfortable and stylish. Went on a 1 mile waterfall walk on first wear! I'm amazed how nice they feel and look."
A loyal shopper said, "This is my fourth pair of Rothys. I get compliments every time I wear them. They are super comfy, wash like a dream and go with everything!"
