Taylor Swift's Midnights Lyrics That Are Perfect Instagram Captions

Taylor Swift's Midnights dropped on Oct. 21 and there are so many lyrics that work as captions for your next selfie, birthday celebration or trip to Paris. Here are 13 of our favorite options.

By Tierney Bricker Oct 21, 2022 9:00 PMTags
MusicTaylor SwiftCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS

Oh, what a midnight.

Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, only to surprise fans with what she called seven additional "3 am tracks." Sometimes god karma Taylor really does give with two hands, offering up 20 new songs packed to the brim with lyrics we are already considering having tattooed on our bodies.

Alas, after guzzling a cup of coffee (or two), we are going to hold off on making such a permanent decision, but that isn't stopping us from collecting lines from tracks like "Anti-Hero," "Bejeweled" and " to use as Instagram captions ASAP, fully indulging the same urge we had as a high schooler to add emo song lyrics to our AIM profile. 

So, whether you are looking to post a self-indulgent selfie, a throwback to your summer vacation or need a caption for your next birthday celebration, Taylor's self-described "journey through terrors and sweet dreams" has you covered.

photos
Taylor Swift's Midnights Easter Eggs

Are you ready for it? Here are 13 lines from Midnights you'll probably be seeing pop up in your feed for the foreseeable future:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
A Birthday Pic

Our girl is a straight-up hero for including this gem ripe for use on your birthday from "Anti-Hero": "I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Only For Use on April 29

"This is what I was up to on April 29," a cheeky play on "Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" from "High Fidelity," a 3 am edition track. 

Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
When You Just Like Your Outfit But Don't Really Have a Reason to Post

For s--ts and giggles, let's go with this doozy from "Vigilante S--t": "And I don't dress for villains or for innocents, I'm on my vigilante s--t again."

Taylor Swift / Instagram
A Sunny Throwback Pic From the Summer

"You're On Your Own, Kid" is here for you in January when you are seasonally depressed: "Summer went away, still the yearning stays."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
For a Photo From Any Trip You've Taken Lately

From "Question...?," we offer up the simple but effective, "Big city, wrong choices."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
When You Totally Nail Your Makeup

The opening lyric of "Vigilante S--t"—"Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man"—is your best friend.

TikTok
For a Trip to See, Well, Snow on the Beach

Vacation towns should expect to see an uptick in tourism this winter solely because of Taylor's collab with Lana Del Rey, "Snow on the Beach," which features one of Taylor's several (!) F-bombs on Midnights: "It's like snow at the beach, weird, but f--kin' beautiful."

Big Machine Records
When You Want to Humble-Post a Photo From Your Trip to Paris

"I was taken by the view, like we were in Paris," from, obviously, "Paris."

Republic
For An Emo Photo Of Yourself

Indulge your inner teenager who lived to write Dashboard Confessional lyrics on their binders with "Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out" from "Labyrinth."

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
What's Wrong With Being Confident?

No, it is not obnoxious to post a photo of yourself looking amazing, and yes, you should 100 percent post it with the following "Bejeweled" line: "Best believe I'm still bejeweled. When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer."

But there are other options from track nine, including "Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real nice," and "What's a girl gonna do? A diamond's gotta shine," which kind of sounds like something the villain on The Bachelor would say and we love it.

Big Machine Records
When You Have a Drink In Your Hand On a Boat

Taylor is here for this very specific need, thanks to this line from "Mastermind": I'm the wind in our free-flowing sails and the liquor in our cocktails."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Post-Breakup Caption Needs

We would suggest just sending your ex a direct link to "Karma," but here are a few doozies from that absolute banger: "I keep my side of the street clean, you wouldn't know what I mean," "Karma is my boyfriend" or "Karma is a relaxing thought, aren't you envious that for you it's not?"

Sony Music Publishing
When You Cannot Even Find Three Emojis to Use

"It's me, Hi, I'm the problem, it's me!" This line from "Anti-Hero" is absolutely flawless and can be used in so many scenarios. The versatility and faux self-effacing nature is chills-inducing!

Trending Stories

1

Dixie D'Amelio Shares Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Diagnosis

2

Tom Brady Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans

3

Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended

Midnights is streaming wherever you listen to music.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Dixie D'Amelio Shares Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Diagnosis

2

Tom Brady Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans

3

Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended

4

James Corden Breaks Silence on “Insane” Allegations Over Behavior

5

Taylor Swift Fans Think This Midnights Song Is About John Mayer