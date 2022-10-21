Shirtless Adam Levine Returns With New Music Video After Scandal

Adam Levine's latest venture will be loved.
In the music video for "Ojalá," his new single with Maluma and The Rudeboyz, the 43-year-old is seen singing shirtless while alone in a dimly lit outdoor space. In the nearly four-minute song, released on Oct. 20, Adam sings his lyrics in both Spanish and English—making the Reggaeton track his first in Spanish.
The Maroon 5 frontman's latest single comes exactly one month after he made headlines for publicly denying allegations that he cheated on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. The former Victoria Secret's model, who is mom to Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, is currently pregnant with the pair's third child.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote in a Sept. 20 Instagram Story post. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he continued. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."
Although Behati has not responded to the matter publicly, she has been seen stepping out with her husband in the weeks since—with the model also showing her support by attending Adam's concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.