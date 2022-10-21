The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
At the strike of midnight, everything changed for Taylor Swift fans.
On Oct. 21, the Grammy winner released her 10th studio album that includes 13 new tracks—and seven bonus songs—that each tell a story of sleepless nights throughout the course of Taylor's life.
"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows," she wrote on Instagram. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights."
Believe it or not, other artists also dared to release new music on a T. Swift album release date. From Meghan Trainor to Wiz Khalifa, see our new music picks below.
Meghan Trainor—"Superwoman"
While celebrating the release of her new album Takin' It Back on the Today show, the mom of 20-month-old son Riley highlighted a special track with extra meaning. "I hope everyone gets the chance to listen to the whole album," Meghan said on Oct. 21. "There's a special song out there called 'Superwoman' for all my mamas and working mamas that is my whole heart."
Taylor Swift—"Karma"
Picking just one song from Midnights to highlight is nearly impossible for Swifties. But while replaying the album again and again (and again), "Karma" is sure to leave an impression on both old and new fans. "'Karma' is written from a perspective of feeling like really happy, really proud of the way your life is," Taylor said on Apple Music 1. "It's a song that I really love because I think we all need some of those moments. We can't just be beating ourselves up all the time."
The Rudeboyz feat. Maluma and Adam Levine—"Ojalá"
After signing to NEON16, The Rudeboyz created a star-studded collaboration for their debut single. "The Rudeboyz are amazingly talented," Maluma said. "They have grown in the music industry alongside me, collaborating together for over 10 years; and it makes me very happy to be part of this their first single as artists and alongside the great Adam Levine."
Wiz Khalifa—"We Can Get More"
When listening to the deluxe version of Multiverse, make sure to explore the three additional tracks including "We Can Get More." It may explain why Consequence described the album as "a richer, fuller sound than what's common in many rap projects released today."
Jhayco feat. Feid and Sech—"En La De Ella''
The Puerto Rican hitmaker's newest song is a celebration of empowered female life, free from violence and without limit, to enjoy without asking permission or apologizing for it. If you're preparing for a girls' night out this weekend, make sure this is on the playlist.
Chanel West Coast, Minus Gravity + Justin Love—"Versace Robe"
Before learning she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Dom Fenison, the MTV star worked on a group of songs she calls the "Versace Diaries." Her latest track was inspired by all the unique flair surrounding the iconic world of Versace. "Just a couple years ago, I realized that Versace was literally one of my favorite brands," she told E! News. "I'd always be wearing Versace and people would be like, ‘Versace, Versace' and I said, 'I need to make my own Versace song.'"
Jordan McGraw—"Bad Days"
Influenced by early 2000s punk-era icons like Blink-182 and Green Day, Jordan's newest track combines modern pop with a hint of nostalgia. "'Bad Days' is about the all-too-common pain that adults face all too often: a hangover," Jordan, wed to Morgan Stewart McGraw said. "I'm not talking your 'oof I shouldn't have mixed wine and beer' kind of hangover. I'm talking the only cure for this is more alcohol, some greasy food, a joint, and maybe an entire birthday cake. When life hands you lemon, make lemonade and put some vodka in there."
Noah Thompson—"Make You Rich"
Hot off his American Idol win, the rising country singer released a new song that tells the story of choosing to be a better man by giving more and taking less. Expect to hear the song when Noah heads on tour with Idol runner-up HunterGirl later this month.
Greylan James—"Old Truck Young Love"
The singer and songwriter, who has worked with Kenny Chesney, Chris Young and Cole Swindell, can now add an NBA player to his list of collaborators. "Writing with Jimmy Buckets was an incredible experience on many different levels," Greylan said. "I'm a lifelong NBA fan, so obviously getting the opportunity of getting to meet Jimmy had me through the roof. But as soon as the starstruck wore off and we started talking about country music and writing a song, I quickly realized Jimmy's love and passion for the songwriting process was deep. His song ideas were fresh, inspiring and dang good."
Happy listening!