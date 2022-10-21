The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and More New Music Musts

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video

At the strike of midnight, everything changed for Taylor Swift fans.

On Oct. 21, the Grammy winner released her 10th studio album that includes 13 new tracks—and seven bonus songs—that each tell a story of sleepless nights throughout the course of Taylor's life.

"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows," she wrote on Instagram. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights."