Billie Lourd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Austen Rydell

Watch : Billie Lourd EXCITED to Become a Mom of 2 Kids

May the force be with Billie Lourd's newest bundle of joy.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress welcomed her second child with husband Austen Rydell, her dad Bryan Lourd revealed at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 13.

"My daughter had a baby last night," he shared while onstage at the event. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. So, I'm a little tired, but happy."

"Everything's great," Bryan continued. "So if I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."

Billie and Austen's newborn joins their 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell in the family.

Billie confirmed she was pregnant with baby No.2 at the Sept. 7 world premiere of Ticket to Paradise, where she showed off her growing baby bump as she posed in a sequined rose gold dress with ruffled tulle sleeves.

The Scream Queens alum later gushed to E! News over how "excited and freaked out" she felt to become a mother of two. In particular, she noted there was one thing about having a family of four that she was looking forward to the most.

"Getting to see my son meet his sibling," she shared on Oct. 17. "I'm just so excited for that mment. I mean, he might not be that excited about it."