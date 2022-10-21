Taylor Swift's Midnights Music Videos to Feature Collabs From Laura Dern, Haim and More

We'll need to calm down after hearing this collaboration news!
Just hours before the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights, the pop star shared a first look at the music videos accompanying her highly-anticipated 10th studio album.
In a teaser dropped during Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football stream on Oct. 20, Taylor announced that the visuals will feature collabs with Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, John Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia and Laith Ashley. Fans can appearances from Jack Antonoff and the Haim sisters as well.
But that star-studded cast isn't the only thing that got sparks flying ahead of Midnight's big debut. The 40-second teaser also showed a flurry of footage from Taylor's upcoming music videos, including scenes of the singer smashing a very familiar-looking blue guitar, getting shot in the chest with an arrow and confronting her own reflection in the mirror.
Let the Easter egg hunt begin!
Taylor first announced the coming of Midnights in August, when she was accepting a trophy at the 2022 MTV VMA for Video of the Year. Since then, there's been much buzz about the 13-track record. In fact, there's even an upcoming series of U.K. shows presumably in support of its release.
According to Taylor, the album "is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams."
"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back," she previously wrote on social media. "We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't - right in this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake."
Of the album's inspiration, she added, "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we'll meet ourselves."