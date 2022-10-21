Shop These 11 Mini Bags That Make a Big Statement for as Low as $14

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you thought the mini bag trend was headed towards obsoleteness, think again. Celebs, fashion influencers and more are still in on the look, opting to pair their big fall coats with miniature accessories. While large tote bags are totally in this season, there's still room on the stage for the micro mini bag, and this article will give you the rundown on the pieces taking the spotlight.

From ultra mini bags for those nights that you only feel like carrying a few essentials to trendy belt bags that can be worn on busier days when your hands are full, all of these purses are cute, perfect for an evening out and currently retailing for under $70. Some are even on sale for a limited time!

Read on to shop some of the cutest mini bags you need to add to your purse collection ASAP.