Shop These 11 Mini Bags That Make a Big Statement for as Low as $14

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you thought the mini bag trend was headed towards obsoleteness, think again. Celebs, fashion influencers and more are still in on the look, opting to pair their big fall coats with miniature accessories. While large tote bags are totally in this season, there's still room on the stage for the micro mini bag, and this article will give you the rundown on the pieces taking the spotlight.
From ultra mini bags for those nights that you only feel like carrying a few essentials to trendy belt bags that can be worn on busier days when your hands are full, all of these purses are cute, perfect for an evening out and currently retailing for under $70. Some are even on sale for a limited time!
Read on to shop some of the cutest mini bags you need to add to your purse collection ASAP.
Ivy Top Handle Mini Bag
This top handle mini bag is so elegant, especially with its gold buckle detailing. It comes in six different colors and would look totally stunning with an evening ensemble. Play around with the straps to wear it as a crossbody or simply just carry it in your hand.
Ego Tiny Crystal Drench Shoulder Bag In Silver
A GNO especially calls for accessories that shine, and this tiny crystal shoulder bag in silver is a great option for $24. You can wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag, and it would look great with an all-black fit.
BEMYLV Leather Chain Belt Bag for Women
Don't feel like having your hands full on a night out? I don't blame you. For a fun accessorizing piece that is just $20 and would look great with any outfit, check out this leather chain belt bag on Amazon.
Olive Pu Mini Knot Handle Grab Bag
Pretty Little Thing has the prettiest little bags, like this mini knot handle grab bag that comes in four different colors. The knotted detailing makes this bag stand out, and the detachable gold chain adds a bit of versatility so that you can wear it in more ways than one.
Small Rainbow Crystal Shoulder Bag - 100% Exclusive
This crystal bag is exclusive to Bloomingdale's and currently on sale for $26. The AQUA rainbow crystal shoulder bag would look stunning with an all-black outfit. Be prepared for the compliments to come!
Mix No. 6 Crystal Knot Mini Crossbody Bag
This crystal handbag might just become your go-to night-out bag. It has just the right amount of space for your essentials and the perfect amount of bling. What more could you ask for?
True Decadence Mini Grab Bag In Ruched Black Satin With Rhinestone Handle
If you're attending a chic holiday party or event, this ruched black satin and rhinestone detailed mini grab bag is the way to go. For under $40, you can get this handbag that would elevate any outfit.
AnnaKastle Womens Soft Eco Fur Fluffy Mini Tote Bag Purse
Tote bags are also in on the mini trend! You can snag this fluffy mini tote bag from Amazon for $37. It's perfect for those fall cozy vibes, and adds a chic look to any outfit.
Rowan Bead-Handle Wallet, Black
It's all about the details with this bead-handle wallet from Charles & Keith. The pearl and gold hardware matched with the scallop trim makes this bag a playful addition to any wardrobe.
Blue Faux Suede Triangle Mini Bag
This mini triangle bag has a structured and edgy look that would elevate any outfit. It can be worn during the day or night, with a more casual outfit or something more fitting for a fancy evening out. However you wear it, you're bound to look fashionable as ever.
Quilted Loop Grab Bag
The shape of this loop grab bag is a fave in my book. This black bag from boohoo is only $14 and would look totally chic with some leather pants and a fun going out top.
