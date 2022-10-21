23 Holiday Gifts from Celebrity Brands: SKIMS, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Beis, Honest, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're holiday shopping for a loved one who's pop culture-obsessed and you're not sure what to buy, shop from celebrity-owned brands. Why not play into their fandom and get them a present they'll use and adore? Go the self-care route with beauty products from Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, and Gwen Stefani's brands. Shop home finds from Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore's brands. Gift the fashionistas in your life with stylish picks from Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Martha Stewart, Khloe Kardashian, and Cardi B's product lines. Cheers to the holiday season with beverages from brands owned by Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Kathy Hilton, and Cameron Diaz.

Here are some of our must-have gifts from star brands for the holidays.