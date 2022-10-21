Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Details Bond With "Brother" Co-Star Daniel Radcliffe

Watch : Tom Felton Explains Typical Reunion With Harry Potter Co-Stars

Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter may not have been the best of friends, but it's a different story for the actors behind them.



Tom Felton recently reflected on the bond he shares with his Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe, noting that he has "huge amounts of respect for him."



"I love the man very dearly," he shared in an Oct. 18 Interview with CBS News' Anthony Mason. "I don't see him as much as I'd like to—that's the same for most of us, really. But I consider him my brother definitely."

It's easy to assume Daniel and Tom made endless memories filming together. However, according to Tom, he also learned a lot about acting from Daniel during their time together on set.

"Daniel brings a certain energy to any room that he's in, but it was important to me, looking back, how important his enthusiasm and his eventual professional runs down the ranks," Tom explained. "He could've very much easily coasted a lot of those years and it seemed to me, on set with him, that he was always up for bringing as much as he can to the table, always being collaborative."