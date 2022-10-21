John Stamos Reveals the Ryan Murphy Project He Turned Down

Watch : How John Stamos Pays Tribute to Bob Saget in Big Shot

Even Ryan Murphy has a bad day at the office.

The TV mega producer, responsible for recent hits like Netflix's The Watcher and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, once tried pitching John Stamos on a prospective project that, well, made for a very awkward lunch, according to the Full House star.

Back in the late '90s, Murphy met the actor at famed Los Angeles restaurant institution The Ivy, where Stamos said he was pitched on a very unique premise.

"He's like, 'Well, you play a male hooker," Stamos recalled on The Jess Cagle Show Oct. 19. "'You sleep with the husband, you sleep with the wife and you kind of work on their marriage. Plus, you have a really cute Black guy and there's a cute blonde guy. You're like Charlie's Angels, but you're hookers. Charlie's Hookers.'"

Stamos was less-than-impressed, remembering that the "appetizer got set down and I was like, ‘Oh god, I have to sit another hour with this guy.'"