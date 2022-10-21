John Stamos Reveals the Ryan Murphy Project He Turned Down

Even Ryan Murphy has a bad day at the office.
The TV mega producer, responsible for recent hits like Netflix's The Watcher and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, once tried pitching John Stamos on a prospective project that, well, made for a very awkward lunch, according to the Full House star.
Back in the late '90s, Murphy met the actor at famed Los Angeles restaurant institution The Ivy, where Stamos said he was pitched on a very unique premise.
"He's like, 'Well, you play a male hooker," Stamos recalled on The Jess Cagle Show Oct. 19. "'You sleep with the husband, you sleep with the wife and you kind of work on their marriage. Plus, you have a really cute Black guy and there's a cute blonde guy. You're like Charlie's Angels, but you're hookers. Charlie's Hookers.'"
Stamos was less-than-impressed, remembering that the "appetizer got set down and I was like, ‘Oh god, I have to sit another hour with this guy.'"
Charlie's Hookers, unfortunately, never saw the light of day. But the failed pitch didn't prevent Stamos and Murphy from eventually developing quite a storied creative relationship.
Stamos appeared in guest starring roles on Murphy creations Glee and The New Normal, and had a leading role on the second season of Scream Queens alongside Emma Roberts, Keke Palmer and Jamie Lee Curtis.
In fact, Stamos and Murphy have developed a friendship away from set, as well. Stamos revealed that he and Murphy recently hung out together in New York City, where they both saw Stamos' former Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele star in Funny Girl on Broadway.
While it's no Charlie's Hookers, Stamos can currently be seen in the second season of Big Shot, streaming now on Disney+.