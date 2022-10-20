Khloe Kardashian Asks Instagram Not to "Ban" Her Over Her Nipple Covers

Khloe Kardashian made it clear that fans were looking at nipple covers—and not her actual nipples—when she showed off her sheer outfit on Instagram Stories. Check out her look.

Let Khloe Kardashian wear what she wants.

The Kardashians star cleared the air about her rather see-through outfit while shooting what she called a "secret project" for sister Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme brand on Oct. 20. Her look featured a sheer top adorned with rhinestones that left little to the imagination—though Khloe stressed that the outfit was actually very safe for work.

"By the way, these are not my nipples," Khloe explained on Instagram Stories. "These are nipple covers."

Covering her bases, the Good American co-founder went on to put a message out for everyone who thought otherwise. "Everyone, stay calm," she continued. "Instagram, don't ban me. Carry on. Nipple Covers."

So, what exactly is this Lemme shoot all about? While Khloe is keeping a tight lip, Kourtney teased on her own Instagram page her brand will soon be a family affair. Sharing pictures of herself kissing husband Travis Barker on set, she wrote, "@lemme coming soon 10.25."

Kourtney also re-shared a video of Khloe's see-through look on Instagram Stories.

Hey, it's not the first time Kardashian-Jenner projects have been kept under-wraps, and it's also not the first time members of the Kardashian-Jenner squad have drummed up buzz for nipple-related IG content.

Back in June, Kylie Jenner turned heads for wearing an optical illusion swimsuit with a graphic of bare breasts on it. The bikini in question, known as "The Naked Bikini," was made by Jean Paul Gaultier in collaboration with Lotta Volkova.

Her reason for wearing it? Kylie made her message clear by writing in the caption, "free the nipple."

