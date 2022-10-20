Khloe Kardashian Asks Instagram Not to "Ban" Her Over Her Nipple Covers

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Wants Her Nails Done WEEKLY If She's in a Coma

Let Khloe Kardashian wear what she wants.

The Kardashians star cleared the air about her rather see-through outfit while shooting what she called a "secret project" for sister Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme brand on Oct. 20. Her look featured a sheer top adorned with rhinestones that left little to the imagination—though Khloe stressed that the outfit was actually very safe for work.

"By the way, these are not my nipples," Khloe explained on Instagram Stories. "These are nipple covers."

Covering her bases, the Good American co-founder went on to put a message out for everyone who thought otherwise. "Everyone, stay calm," she continued. "Instagram, don't ban me. Carry on. Nipple Covers."

So, what exactly is this Lemme shoot all about? While Khloe is keeping a tight lip, Kourtney teased on her own Instagram page her brand will soon be a family affair. Sharing pictures of herself kissing husband Travis Barker on set, she wrote, "@lemme coming soon 10.25."